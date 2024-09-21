TUI fly Belgium postpones Tel Aviv-Antwerp route for at least one year due to Middle East tensions

TUI fly has cancelled its planned flight service between Antwerp and Tel Aviv for at least a year, citing ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Originally set to launch in December 2023, the route’s debut was delayed multiple times. The airline has now decided not to set a new launch date.

The connection was intended to serve both tourists and the Jewish community in Antwerp. TUI fly spokesperson Piet Demeyere confirmed that Tel Aviv is no longer part of the airline’s schedule for either the winter or summer seasons.