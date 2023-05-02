TUI fly Belgium plane grounded in Egypt: passengers delayed by 48 hours

Passengers of a TUI fly Belgium flight from Hurghada, Egypt, to Brussels have experienced a delay of almost 48 hours due to a technical fault with the plane.

TUI fly Belgium flight TB3012 was scheduled to depart from Hurghada on Monday evening but was grounded due to the fault, leading to the passengers being accommodated in a hotel for the night before returning to the airport the next day.

However, the plane (a Boeing 737-800 registered OO-JAF, Family Life Hotels livery) remained out of service, and passengers were left without information until being told on Tuesday evening that the delay could stretch to almost 48 hours. Passengers expressed frustration and felt abandoned by the airline.