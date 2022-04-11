Navigate

TUI fly Belgium plane from Brussels Souh Charleroi to Murcia makes medical emergency landing in Toulouse

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

TUI fly Boeing 737-800

A TUI fly Belgium aeroplane en route from Brussels South Charleroi to the Spanish coastal city of Murcia made an emergency landing in Toulouse due to a medical emergency on board. 

This Monday morning at 06:30 (UTC+2), TUI fly Belgium flight TB1271 operated by Boeing 737-800 registered OO-JEF took off on time from Brussels South Charleroi airport. While en route to Murcia, the plane was diverted to the airport in the French city of Toulouse after a passenger onboard became unwell. The passenger’s condition is not life-threatening, but nevertheless, he or she was taken to a hospital for a check-up.

After the luggage of the passenger in question and his travel group was removed from the plane, the plane was able to depart again at 09:05,” said TUI Belgium spokesman Piet Demeyere to the newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

The aircraft arrived at Murcia Region Airport at 10:50, one and a half hours behind schedule. The return flight TB1272 has a similar delay.

André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
Related Post
  1. TUI fly Belgium resumes Zanzibar and Mombasa route twice per day week from All Saints holidays

    TUI Belgium, the country's largest travel organisation, will be offering flights and package tours to…

  2. The Belgian Data Protection Authority fines the airports of Brussels and Charleroi for Covid temperature checks

    The Belgian Data Protection Authority (DPA) has imposed a fine of 200,000 euros on Brussels…