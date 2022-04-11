TUI fly Belgium plane from Brussels South Charleroi to Murcia makes medical emergency landing in Toulouse

A TUI fly Belgium aeroplane en route from Brussels South Charleroi to the Spanish coastal city of Murcia made an emergency landing in Toulouse due to a medical emergency on board.

This Monday morning at 06:30 (UTC+2), TUI fly Belgium flight TB1271 operated by Boeing 737-800 registered OO-JEF took off on time from Brussels South Charleroi airport. While en route to Murcia, the plane was diverted to the airport in the French city of Toulouse after a passenger onboard became unwell. The passenger’s condition is not life-threatening, but nevertheless, he or she was taken to a hospital for a check-up.

“After the luggage of the passenger in question and his travel group was removed from the plane, the plane was able to depart again at 09:05,” said TUI Belgium spokesman Piet Demeyere to the newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

The aircraft arrived at Murcia Region Airport at 10:50, one and a half hours behind schedule. The return flight TB1272 has a similar delay.