TUI fly Belgium organises repatriation flights between Morocco and Belgium

Following the Moroccan government’s decision to close its airspace for two weeks from 30 November 2021, TUI fly Belgium was forced to cancel flights to and from Morocco between 30 November and 13 December included. In order to be able to repatriate the 2377 Belgian customers of TUI still on Moroccan territory, special flight permits have been requested from the Moroccan authorities and TUI fly has just received permission to operate 18 repatriation flights between 1 and 12 December 2021 included.

These repatriation flights will connect the Moroccan airports of Marrakech, Agadir, Casablanca, Nador, Tangier, Al Hoceima, Oujda, Rabat and Tetouan to the Belgian airports of Brussels, Charleroi and Antwerp. Affected customers will be informed as soon as possible.