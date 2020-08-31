TUI fly Belgium operations for September 2020

In Airline Route, Jim Liu today published the list of destinations operated by TUI fly Belgium in September 2020 and the frequencies of the flights to these airports.
TUIfly Belgium in September 2020 plans to operate following routes, based on OAG schedules as of 30AUG20. Note the following list focuses on flights from the week of 06SEP20, therefore selected routes operating during the period of 01SEP20 – 05SEP20 may be omitted.
Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, with last-minute adjustment remains highly possible.
Antwerp – Alicante 3 weekly
Antwerp – Corvera 2 weekly
Antwerp – Ibiza eff 25SEP20 2 weekly
Antwerp – Malaga 3 weekly
Antwerp – Palma Mallorca eff 24SEP20 2 weekly
Antwerp – Split eff 25SEP20 1 weekly
Brest – Toulon 1 weekly
Brussels – Ajaccio – Bastia – Brussels 1 weekly
Brussels – Alicante 9 weekly
Brussels – Antalya eff 24SEP20 3 weekly
Brussels – Antalya – Bodrum – Brussels eff 26SEP20 1 weekly
Brussels – Brindisi – Lamezia Terme – Brussels 2 weekly
Brussels – Bourgas 2 weekly (Inbound via Varna from 26SEP20)
Brussels – Catania 2 weekly
Brussels – Chania – Irakleion – Brussels 1 weekly
Brussels – Corfu 1 weekly
Brussels – Corfu – Thessaloniki – Brussels 1 weekly until 14SEP20
Brussels – Corfu – Zakynthos – Brussels 1-2 weekly
Brussels – Dalaman eff 27SEP20 1 weekly
Brussels – Djerba eff 26SEP20 1 weekly
Brussels – Dubrovnik 1 weekly
Brussels – Enfidha eff 27SEP20 1 weekly
Brussels – Enfidha – Djerba – Brussels eff 28SEP20 2 weekly
Brussels – Eskisehir 1 weekly
Brussels – Faro 3 weekly
Brussels – Funchal 1 weekly (until 14SEP20)
Brussels – Funchal – Tenerife South – Brussels eff 21SEP20 1 weekly
Brussels – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 1 weekly (2 weekly from 21SEP20)
Brussels – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Funchal – Brussels 1 weekly
Brussels – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Tenerife South – Brussels 1 weekly
Brussels – Irakleion – Rhodes – Brussels 3 weekly
Brussels – Izmir eff 27SEP20 1 weekly
Brussels – Jerez de la Frontera 1 weekly
Brussels – Kos 1 weekly
Brussels – Kos – Rhodes eff 08SEP20 1 weekly
Brussels – Lanzarote – Fuerteventura – Brussels 2 weekly
Brussels – Malaga 7 weekly
Brussels – Marsa Alam eff 25SEP20 1 weekly
Brussels – Mykonos – Kos – Brussels 1 weekly
Brussels – Palermo 2 weekly
Brussels – Palma Mallorca eff23SEP20 6 weekly
Brussels – Paphos eff 24SEP20 2 weekly
Brussels – Prishtina 1 weekly
Brussels – Rhodes 1 weekly
Brussels – Rhodes – Chania – Brussels 1 weekly
Brussels – Sharm el Sheikh eff 24SEP20 2 weekly
Brussels – Tenerife South 5 weekly
Brussels – Thira – Chania – Brussels 1 weekly
Brussels – Tirana 1 weekly
Brussels – Tirana – Prishtina – Brussels 1 weekly
Brussels – Valencia 2 weekly
Brussels South Charleroi – Al Hoceima 1 weekly until 10SEP20
Brussels South Charleroi – Algiers eff 24SEP20 2 weekly
Brussels South Charleroi – Alicante 3 weekly
Brussels South Charleroi – Malaga 2 weekly
Brussels South Charleroi – Nador eff 24SEP20 2 weekly
Brussels South Charleroi – Oran eff 23SEP20 3 weekly
Brussels South Charleroi – Oujda eff 25SEP20 2 weekly
Brussels South Charleroi – Rabat eff 26SEP20 2 weekly
Brussels South Charleroi – Tangier eff 23SEP20 2 weekly
Brussels South Charleroi – Toulon 1 weekly
Brussels South Charleroi – Tunis eff 24SEP20 2 weekly
Liege – Alicante – Malaga – Liege 1 weekly
Liege – Kayseri 2 weekly
Liege – Tenerife South – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Liege 2 weekly
Lille – Lanzarote – Tenerife South – Lille 1 weekly
Lille – Irakleion 1 weekly
Lille – Kos – Rhodes – Lille 1 weekly (until 19SEP20, opposite direction from 26SEP20)
Lille – Malaga 1 weekly
Lille – Olbia – Palermo – Lille 1 weekly (until 11SEP20, opposite direction from 18SEP20)
Lille – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly
Lille – Tenerife South – Fuerteventura 1 weekly
Ostend – Alicante 5 weekly
Ostend – Eskisehir 2 weekly
Ostend – Ibiza eff 28SEP20 1 weekly
Ostend – Malaga 3 weekly
Ostend – Palma Mallorca eff 27SEP20 2 weekly
Ostend – Palma Mallorca – Ibiza – Ostend eff 25SEP20 1 weekly
Ostend – Tenerife South 1 weekly
Ostend – Tenerife South – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Ostend 2 weekly
