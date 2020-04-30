TUI fly Belgium operated a cargo flight from Shenzhen to Brussels

As already announced three days ago in our forum, TUI fly Belgium today operated a flight from Shenzhen, China, to Brussels Airport using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The Belgian leisure airline, which has extended the suspension of its operations until 7 June, operated a cargo flight (JAF8951) from Shenzhen to Brussels, using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner registered OO-LOE and named “Pearl”.

The airline was supposed to also fly to Hong Kong, approximately a week ago.

TUI fly continues to operate cargo operations, as it flew twice from Europe to the French Antilles and back.

Furthermore, both other Belgian long-haul airlines, Air Belgium and Brussels Airlines maintain also cargo flights, together with repatriation flights.