TUI fly Belgium offers three new destinations from Antwerp

TUI fly Belgium is expanding its offer from Antwerp airport for the summer by launching 3 new destinations. From June 30, TUI fly will connect Antwerp with Tenerife (Spain), Antalya (Turkey) and Heraklion (Crete). The traveller has the option to book a ticket via TUI fly or to book a package tour from tour operator TUI. With this expansion, TUI is responding to the demand from travellers to be able to depart from an airport close to their place of residence to popular destinations.

The launch of these new routes is made possible by the arrival of three new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft in the fleet of TUI fly Belgium. These environmentally friendly aircraft replace the Embraer E190 which entered service in 2016. The new planes will make it possible to travel longer distances.

Tenerife (Spain):

2 times a week on Monday and Friday

As of June 30, 2023

Antalya (Turkey):

2 times a week on Tuesday and Saturday

From July 1, 2023

Heraklion (Crete – Greece) :

2 times a week on Thursday and Sunday

From July 2, 2023

A total of 11 destinations will be available from Antwerp during the summer months: Tenerife (Spain), Antalya (Turkey), Heraklion (Crete), Mallorca (Spain), Malaga (Spain), Alicante (Spain), Ibiza (Spain), Murcia (Spain), Split (Croatia), Tangier (Morocco) and Nador (Morocco).

The three new destinations can be booked from Friday on www.tui.be, www.tuifly.be and via the travel agents.