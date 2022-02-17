TUI fly Belgium looking for 113 additional cabin crew on the basis of positive outlook for summer

TUI fly Belgium, the second-largest airline in the country sees particularly encouraging bookings for summer 2022. Based on this positive outlook, TUI fly is currently looking for 113 new crew members to carry out its busy, ambitious summer schedule. TUI fly provides applicants with the option of a speed date, an online conversation with an experienced crew member who provides first-hand information.

Steward(ess) – or in the jargon ‘cabin crew member’ – is a job that has stimulated dreams for decades, even today. Welcoming passengers, serving them with a smile and landing a few hours later at an often sunny destination: a job in the air excites both young school leavers and those who want to make a different career choice later in life.

And the job is more accessible than ever now that TUI fly has 113 open vacancies in Belgium! Candidates are expected to be able to convey the TUI smile and to be passionate about “boundless” customer contact. An open, enthusiastic and friendly attitude is essential to be able to offer passengers an impeccable service with a natural flair. Because that is what TUI stands for and on which the company wants to continue to focus fully.

For more information about the additional conditions to be able to start the training – which, incidentally, do not paint such a stereotypical picture as is often thought! – interested parties can visit Linkedin (in Dutch or French), Instagram or Facebook.

TUI fly offers the selected candidates theoretical and practical training of 6 to 8 weeks. From now on, they will receive a salary from day one. Due to the seasonal activity at many destinations, TUI fly offers a contract of at least 7 months and this is guaranteed for 3 years. During the winter months, every effort is made to keep the employees active as much as possible, by continuing to fly or by working on another service within the company. For those who cannot find a job, TUI guarantees maximum support in finding a temporary job to bridge the winter months.

Due to corona, information days at the head office have not yet been designated. This has prompted TUI fly to launch a new and easily accessible initiative: anyone who has questions and wants a face-to-face conversation with an experienced TUI fly steward(ess) can come into direct contact with – who knows – their future colleague and register the web page with the vacancy on an online speed date.

https://careers.tuigroup.com/job/45001_en