TUI fly Belgium launches six new routes from Lille in Summer 2021

TUI fly Belgium is launching 6 new routes departing from Lille-Lesquin airport. Next summer, from April 2021, TUI fly will offer a total of 15 destinations from Lille, offering more flexibility to Belgian travellers.

After Brussels, Charleroi, Liège, Ostend and Antwerp, Lille has been the 6th base from which TUI holidaymakers can take off since 2019. Belgian airline TUI fly had already planned to expand its network from this airport this summer, but the coronavirus crisis has postponed this launch. Today, TUI fly responds and adds 6 new destinations for the 2021 summer season: 3 routes to Greece: Athens, Corfu and Kos; 2 routes to Algeria: Tlemcen and Bejaïa; and one route to Portugal: Faro.

By choosing to expand its operations to Lille, TUI is responding to the growing demand from Belgian holidaymakers to be able to depart from an airport close to home. The French airport, located just a few kilometres from the border, offers new possibilities; whether in terms of destinations or days of departure, Belgian holidaymakers will now have more choices.

From Lille airport, a total of 15 destinations will be served by TUI fly.

New routes:

Lille – Athens (Greece): from 29/04, 2x / week Mondays and Thursdays, from 149.99 € per trip

Lille – Corfu (Greece): from 04/05, 1x / week on Tuesdays, from € 129.99 per trip

Lille – Kos (Greece): from 04/24, 1x / week Saturdays, from € 149.99 per trip

Lille – Faro (Portugal): from 15/05, 2x / week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 119.99 € per trip

Lille – Tlemcen (Algeria): from 11/05, 1x / week on Tuesdays, from € 49.99 per trip

Lille – Bejaia (Algeria): from 10/05, 1x / week on Mondays and from 28/09, 1x / week on Tuesdays, from € 49.99 per trip

Reservations are possible, as of today, on www.tuifly.be or at travel agencies.

October 29, 2020