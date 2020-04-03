TUI fly Belgium launches its Winter 2020-2021 schedule

TUI fly Belgium, the only Belgian airline to offer flights departing from all Belgian airports, has just put online its flight offer for the coming winter season, thus making it possible to book a flight until March 31, 2021.

Travellers whose trip, scheduled until 10 May 2020 inclusive, has been cancelled following the Coronavirus crisis will receive a “Corona voucher” equivalent to the amount already paid and which can be used for travel at a later date. They can use this voucher now and book a flight for the coming year. The launch prices (*), typical of the start of the season, allow travellers to get good deals. If the total amount of the voucher is not used, the remaining amount can be used for another trip.

(*) Example: a plane ticket to Alicante is offered from € 49.99; a flight to Tenerife from € 99.99. Reservations can be made online at www.tuifly.be.