TUI fly Belgium launches flights from Brussels Airport to four destinations in Algeria

For the 2023 summer season, TUI fly Belgium is launching 4 new destinations from Brussels Airport: the Algerian airports of Oran, Tlemcen, Constantine and Bejaïa will now be served from Brussels Airport rather than from Brussels South Charleroi Airport. There remain two flights a week from Charleroi to Algiers on the programme. This brings the number of routes between Belgium and Algeria back to pre-coronavirus levels.
From Brussels Airport to:
Oran
- from 15/05
- twice a week on Monday and Thursday
- from 89.99 € per person, one way
Tlemcen
- from 15/05
- once a week on Monday
- from 89.99 € per person, one way
Constantine
- from 17/05
- once a week on Wednesday
- from 89.99 € per person, one way
Bejaia
- from 17/05
- once a week on Wednesday
- from 89.99 € per person, one way
From Brussels South Charleroi Airport to:
Algiers
- twice a week on Tuesday and Friday
- from 69.99 € per person, one way