TUI fly Belgium launches flights from Brussels Airport to four destinations in Algeria

By
André Orban
-
0
23

For the 2023 summer season, TUI fly Belgium is launching 4 new destinations from Brussels Airport: the Algerian airports of Oran, Tlemcen, Constantine and Bejaïa will now be served from Brussels Airport rather than from Brussels South Charleroi Airport. There remain two flights a week from Charleroi to Algiers on the programme. This brings the number of routes between Belgium and Algeria back to pre-coronavirus levels.

From Brussels Airport to:

Oran

  • from 15/05
  • twice a week on Monday and Thursday
  • from 89.99 € per person, one way

Tlemcen

  • from 15/05
  • once a week on Monday
  • from 89.99 € per person, one way

Constantine

  • from 17/05
  • once a week on Wednesday
  • from 89.99 € per person, one way

Bejaia

  • from 17/05
  • once a week on Wednesday
  • from 89.99 € per person, one way

From Brussels South Charleroi Airport to:

Algiers

  • twice a week on Tuesday and Friday
  • from 69.99 € per person, one way

