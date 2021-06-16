TUI fly Belgium launches a new destination from Antwerp: Avignon

Provence is one of France’s most beloved holiday regions, and for good reason. With beautiful cities, peaceful landscapes, delicious cuisine and a Mediterranean climate, you will experience a holiday at its best here. Bring your walking shoes or jump on your (rental) bike for an experience you will never forget.

Flights every Monday and Friday from 18 June – Tickets now from €59.99 with TUI fly from Antwerp Airport!

Tips for a stay in Avignon

Sur le Pont d’Avignon

In the historic centre of Avignon, you will be amazed. It was not for nothing that it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is packed with interesting sights. Starting at the Palais des Papes, an impressive Gothic building that also hosts the Avignon festival every summer. The Pont St-Bénézet, the bridge partially destroyed during the fall of Avignon in 1226 and made famous by the song, is also a must-see. The city has several museums and the cozy Place de l’Horloge is perfect for a terrace.

Gateway to Provence

When you hear the word ‘Provence’, you smell the lavender, you taste the delicious herbs, you hear the chirping crickets and you see the rolling fields on your retina. Provence, you feel it in every fiber. Visit metropolises such as Arles, Nîmes, Nice and Marseille and wander between the tiny villages that radiate unsuspecting charm. Enjoy life with a glass of pastis in your hand and a bowl of olives next to you. In the meantime, let the locals play petanque. And of course, a wine tasting cannot be missed. Don’t feel like standing in traffic for hours on the way to Provence? Book a flight to Avignon and you’ll be there in no time!

Actively discover the area

You can enjoy yourself in Provence, but that doesn’t mean you have to sit still here. In the mountainous Parc Naturel Régional du Luberon, for example, it is fantastic to walk. If you would like to refresh yourself, you can go kayaking or rafting in the Gorges du Verdon, a beautiful 25 km long gorge between Castellane and Moustiers-Sainte-Marie. Those who are ready for a real challenge can try the ascent of the famous bald mountain: the Mont Ventoux is a must-do for every cycling tourist.