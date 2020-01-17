TUI fly Belgium launched a new air route between Paris Orly and Lanzarote

César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport has launched a new route that connects with Paris Orly (France) on Friday. It is a direct connection that will be operational during the winter season, which runs from October 27, 2019 to March 28, 2020.

The new route, operated every Friday by TUI fly Belgium under flight numbers TB6325/6, will carry out 42 round-trip operations and offer 6,216 seats until the end of the aforementioned winter season. With this link, TUI fly Belgium joins easyJet, Transavia and Vueling on routes with the capital of France.

As reported from the Lanzarote airfield, the plane, a Boeing 737-700 registered OO-JAO, landed on time this Friday 17 January at around 13:15 and upon arrival of the flight, the director of the Airport, Juan Carlos Peg, the Minister of Tourism of the Cabildo de Lanzarote, Ángel Vázquez, and the representative TUI fly company, Gillian Lawson, welcomed passengers and crew with a commemorative cake.

In addition, travellers were welcomed with popular music from the Pal Porrón grill.

Source: Lancelot Digital