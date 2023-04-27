TUI fly Belgium is recruiting 15 students for a financially more interesting pilot training

The pilot academy that TUI launched in 2017 is unique in Belgium. Since the beginning, this ‘MPL flight college’ has attracted a lot of interest from young people who dream of a career as a pilot, but for whom the cost of a classical education is too high. This 19-month training is offered 30 to 40% cheaper than other flight schools. TUI has already invested more than one million euros in its development. Also this year, TUI is organising two information days in May for interested candidates. Ultimately, 15 students will be able to follow the training program and, if they pass, can call themselves ‘first officer’ or co-pilot after 19 months.

In 2017, TUI developed a training programme for pilots that allows candidates to obtain a pilot’s licence, but also the qualification that allows them to fly a Boeing 737. Every year, about fifteen young people become pilots and also receive a renewable employment contract with TUI fly for a period of 6 months. The aviation sector has always had a strong appeal to young people, but pilot training is too expensive for many of them. The training costs at TUI € 77,775 (+ 21% VAT) in instalments. This is 30 to 40% cheaper than at the classic flight schools.

Because safety is an absolute priority for TUI, the training goes much further than just respecting the standards imposed by the government. Prior to the legal ground and flight exams, TUI organises stricter internal exams, in which the subject to be studied is broader and the questions and exercises are more difficult and detailed. The practical training also includes a large number of lessons and exercises that are not required by law but that TUI considers important, such as the aerobatics module.

TUI has invested more than one million euros in this programme: IT infrastructure, teaching materials, training materials and classrooms. Both the theory and practical lessons are given by TUI flight instructors who are also active as pilots and have followed the training to be able to teach. The full-time course lasts 19 months. The courses are taught in English, the language of aviation.

Open days on 10 and 27 May

Information days will take place at the airline’s offices in Zaventem on Wednesday 10 May and Saturday 27 May. In addition to all the practical information, candidates also have the opportunity to talk to instructors and students who are already in training.

Start of training in October

Candidates have until 15 July to submit their candidacy for the programme. The final selection is based on a pre-selection, a personality test, a skills test and an individual interview. For 15 of them, the 19-month training programme will start in October.

More information about the training: https://careers.tuigroup.com/benelux/en/mpl/ Registrations for the open days: https://careers.tuigroup.com/job/119772_en and https://careers.tuigroup.com/job/119774_en