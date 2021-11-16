TUI fly Belgium has suspended its only route from Brussels to Romania (Suceava) – Ryanair and Wizz Air take over in Charleroi

TUI fly Belgium operated its last flight on the route Brussels-Suceava, its only route to Romania, on 15 November 2021.

TUI fly Belgium first flew between Brussels Airport and Suceava on 19 July 2021. From the beginning of the route until 1 November 2021, TUI fly Belgium was the only airline flying between the two cities. However, from 1 November 2021, Ryanair started flying between Suceava and Brussels South Charleroi airport. In addition, from mid-December 2021, Wizz Air will also fly on the same route.

The Brussels – Suceava route was operated as flight TB3751/2 (and since 1 November as TB2995/6) with a frequency of two flights per week, on Mondays and Thursdays, with a mix of Embraer E190, Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Source: BoardingPass.ro