TUI fly Belgium flight TB1711 to Lanzarote and Tenerife returns to Brussels after U-turn over Madrid

TUI fly Belgium flight TB1711 operated by Boeing 787-8 OO-JDL left Brussels Airport this Wednesday morning at 09:59 (STD 09:30) with destination Lanzarote and Tenerife South.

One and a half hour into the flight, while flying over Madrid at FL400, the plane made a U-turn and returned to Brussels, where it landed at 12:15 local time (UTC+1).

The reason for the diversion and the fate of the passengers are not known, as TUI fly did not yet answer our request for information.

The return flight TB1712 from Tenerife scheduled at 16:25 (UTC) has now been postponed to 21:05.

UPDATE: OO-JDL took off again from Brussels Airport at 16:01 (UTC+1).

