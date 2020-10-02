TUI fly Belgium flies again to Alicante

From 21 October, TUI fly will again offer regular flights to Alicante, a flagship destination for Belgian travellers. TUI fly had to abruptly interrupt its flights to Alicante on 4 September, when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs put practically all of Spain in the red zone.

The autonomous community of Valencia is the first Spanish region to return to the orange zone following the decision taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, 30 September. This region includes, in particular, the province of Alicante, a major tourist destination for Belgian holidaymakers. Since the region was classified as a red zone on 4 September, TUI fly only operated 3 flights per week for passengers wishing to return to Belgium and for Belgians who had to make an essential trip to Alicante.

This change in the travel advice is excellent news for the thousands of Belgians who regularly fly to Alicante. Indeed, the entire coastal region is known to host the second residence of many Belgians. Alicante airport is also the gateway to the popular seaside resorts of Benidorm and Calpe.

Flights to Alicante will be operated as of 21 October from 4 Belgian airports: one daily flight from Brussels, 5 flights per week from Ostend, 3 from Antwerp and 3 from Charleroi. However, flights from Ostend and Antwerp will be temporarily suspended between 9 November and 17 December.