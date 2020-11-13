TUI fly Belgium extends the suspension of its operations from Belgian regional airports (except Charleroi)

TUI fly Belgium had previously decided to suspend its operations from the airports of Liège, Ostend and Antwerp between 9 November and 17 December 2020. This suspension is now extended until 11 February 2021.

Regional airports have always been and will continue to be valuable partners for TUI. However, in this time of the coronavirus crisis, demand for travel is declining for the entire tourism industry. This is why TUI fly has chosen to optimise its operations and concentrate its flights at the airports of Charleroi and Brussels.

Customers who had booked a flight or holiday package departing from Liège, Ostend or Antwerp airports for the period concerned will be contacted and will be redirected to Brussels national airport.

Asked by Aviation24.be whether the operations at Lille (used by many Belgian travellers) would remain in place, TUI spokeswoman Sarah Saucin replied positively.