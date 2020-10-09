TUI fly Belgium extends offer to Greece and increases capacities to Spain after change of colour code

The coronavirus crisis is forcing the tourism sector to limit its offer. However, the tour operator TUI and the airline TUI fly wish to adapt and meet demand by extending the holiday offer to Greece (Rhodes and Heraklion) and by increasing flight capacities to destinations in the orange zone in Spain (Lanzarote and Alicante), for the All Saints holidays.

Extended offer to Greece

Following the travel notice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which until recently banned travel to Spain, Greece has become the preferred destination for Belgians for this end of the summer season and the start of the winter season.

To meet demand, the tour operator TUI will extend its offer to Greece by one week in order to be able to offer Belgians holidays to Rhodes and Heraklion during the All Saints holidays. The last flights of the season will take place on November 8, instead of November 1.

TUI reimburses the price of the PCR test imposed by the Greek authorities for access to the territory.

Additional flight capacity to Spain

The regions of Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands, and Alicante, in the autonomous community of Valencia in Spain, are very popular regions with Belgians. Many of them have a second home there or simply like to go there to take advantage of the mild temperatures.

These regions are currently classified as orange areas after being classified red for several weeks.

From October 21, additional flights will therefore be operated by TUI fly to Alicante and the flight programme to Lanzarote will resume; the flight capacities will even be doubled for the All Saints holidays. Tour operator TUI will also offer its package holiday offer in both destinations.

October 9, 2020