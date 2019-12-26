TUI fly Belgium expands its offering in the Balkans with two new destinations in Summer 2020: Ohrid and Pula

The tour operator TUI notes an increase in demand for more intimate and authentic destinations and hotels. To meet this demand, TUI is offering 2 new destinations in the Balkans: Ohrid (North Macedonia) and Pula, Istria (Croatia). The Balkan countries (Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia and Montenegro in TUI’s offer) already register 25% more bookings for the summer season this year, compared to last year.

The possibility of resting and recharging one’s batteries is an increasingly decisive criterion when Belgian holidaymakers choose their destination. To do this, they turn to countries off the beaten track, offering an authentic natural setting. As such, the Balkans, located at about 2 hours by flight, are a perfect example of less-known destinations: the authentic side and the inexpensive offers attract holidaymakers. Bulgaria, Montenegro and Croatia are already recording 25% more bookings compared to last year for the summer season 2020. TUI, therefore, adds two new destinations to its already existing offer: Ohrid (North Macedonia) and Pula, Istria (Croatia).

Ohrid is a unique destination in TUI’s offer. This seaside resort is not located by the sea but on a lake. The city of Ohrid is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to many monuments. The purity of the water, the magnificent landscapes and the sports activities give Ohrid a unique cachet.

The price/quality ratio is excellent: Ohrid is one of the most affordable destinations in Europe. TUI offers 8 hotels in Ohrid, all located by the lake, in a setting conducive to nature walks. TUI fly offers flights every Saturday, from June 6, 2020. Weekly package holidays with breakfast are available from € 555.

The Croatian peninsula of Istria, which borders on Slovenia, is also a gem. The coast, with its many islands, is of unique beauty. On the cultural level, Istria has a heritage from the Roman and Venetian eras in cities like Pula, Rovinj or Porec, with the Euphrasian Basilica, also listed as World Heritage by UNESCO. The region is also very popular for nature lovers who are sure to visit the beautiful Plitvice Lakes. TUI has a hotel offer of 25 establishments in Istria. TUI fly will offer flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays to Pula, from April 5, 2020. A week with breakfast is available from € 570.

