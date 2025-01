TUI fly Belgium has received its sixth Boeing 737 MAX 8, registered as OO-TMT, which arrived directly from Everett Paine Field to Brussels Airport on 29-30 January.

The test registration of the aircraft, configured with 189 seats, was N4022T. It is powered by two CFMI engines.

The Belgian airline was the first within the TUI Group to operate the MAX, now also used by TUI in the Netherlands, UK, and Germany.

The new aircraft is named Cidade de Tui.