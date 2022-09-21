TUI fly Belgium diverts flights from Brussels to Ostend-Bruges airport due to national demonstration

Due to the national demonstration on September 21, TUI fly Belgium has decided to divert 9 scheduled flights departing from Brussels airport to Ostend airport. The company has not cancelled and will not cancel any flights today. All travellers concerned have been informed by SMS of practical information and new timetables relating to their flight.

The tour operator TUI and the airline TUI fly have set up buses to transport passengers from Brussels airport to Ostend airport. A bus transfer is also provided for returning travellers who will land in Ostend instead of Brussels.

The 6 diverted flights to Ostend airport this morning left without incident; 3 additional flights will be diverted this afternoon.

TUI fly makes every effort to allow passengers to leave as quickly as possible. Additional staff have been in place since this morning at the various airports to improve service to our customers.