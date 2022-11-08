TUI fly Belgium diverts all its flights to Cologne and Maastricht on 9 November, day of a general strike in Belgium

TUI fly Belgium will divert the 18 flights scheduled in Belgium on Wednesday to Cologne/Bonn and Maastricht-Aachen airports due to the national strike day called by the three Belgian unions on 9 November, spokesman Piet Demeyere said. No flights will therefore be cancelled.

TUI fly will set up shuttle buses to transport its customers from Brussels, Ostend, Antwerp, Charleroi and Liège to the alternative airports. Return flights will also be diverted to these same airports and passengers will be able to return to Belgium by bus.

The airline is contacting all its customers to inform them of the changes in their trip.