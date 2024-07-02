TUI fly Belgium connects Eindhoven with Al Hoceima, Morocco

Airline TUI fly Belgium is connecting Eindhoven with Al Hoceima in Morocco as of Friday, June 28. With this, Eindhoven Airport adds a new destination to its destination network (the sixth destination from Eindhoven to Morocco).

TUI will fly twice a week between Eindhoven and the Moroccan city this summer. The flights to Al Hoceima on Friday and Sunday and return on Monday and Saturday will be operated with a Boeing 737-800 with 189 seats.

Morocco is a growing destination. The city of Al Hoceima is a tourist destination and is attractive to passengers who go there to visit family and friends.