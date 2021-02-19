TUI fly Belgium cancels flights to non-European destinations during Easter holidays

TUI is scrapping travel to non-European and long-haul destinations until the end of April, including the Easter holidays (3-18 April), said TUI Belgium spokeswoman Sarah Saucin on Friday morning. “At the moment, there are few prospects that we will be able to open non-European and distant destinations, so we made this decision,” she added.

The Belgian government currently prohibits non-essential travel until 1 April, but an earlier date may be decided on 26 February by the authorities.

TUI fly Belgium already cancelled all tourist flights until the end of March. Trips could be booked for the period afterwards, including to overseas destinations such as Egypt, Dominican Republic, Mexico or Jamaica, but these are now being scrapped.