TUI fly Belgium brings home current holiday-goers by Sunday, cancels all departures until April 30 inclusive

In order to provide clarity to its customers, TUI Belgium has decided to cancel all air travel until April 30, 2020, inclusive. On the other hand, in several vacation destinations, some hotels are not open currently or will open later in the season.

A value voucher will be given to the customer following the cancellation of a package trip or an airline ticket.

The relaxed conditions of the exchange guarantee for package travel remain in effect until May 31. In other words, this means that the traveller can change his vacation once at no cost, until the day before departure. You will find detailed information in the TUI question and answer section (https://www.tui.be/fr/coronavirus).

All current vacationers of the TUI Belgium tour operator will have returned home at the latest on Sunday.

The operations put in place by the tour operator TUI to bring Belgian holidaymakers back to the country go smoothly. For some destinations, package vacationers have already returned, for others, the last flights are scheduled. The tour operator will have brought back all package holidaymakers to Belgium by Sunday at the latest.