TUI fly Belgium announces the resumption of flights from Brussels South Charleroi to Algeria

Good news for the Algerian diaspora established in Belgium! The Belgian company, TUI Fly, announces the resumption of its flights from Belgium to Algeria.

The Belgian airline TUI Fly Belgium has announced very good news about its flight programme to Algeria from Belgium. A new route is emerging, from Brussels South Charleroi to Oran. But that’s not all, the company also announces the strengthening of its former flight programme (from Brussels South Charleroi to Algiers, Bejaia, Constantine, Tlemcen).

After the increase in the number of flights to and from Algeria, the airspace is doing better and better. Admittedly, we are far from the traffic before the pandemic, but still, a notable improvement has been recorded in recent months. Indeed, the offer from France and other countries has increased considerably.

Result: since the month of Ramadan, in addition to the variety of choices in terms of flights, price competition opposes the various foreign companies serving Algeria. New flights added to the programme include Belgium.

April 14, 2022