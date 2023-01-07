TUI fly Belgium adds extra flights for the carnival break due to high demand for non-European destinations

TUI, Belgium’s largest tour operator, has noticed an increasing trend to travel to non-European destinations for several months now. Various destinations are almost fully booked for the approaching carnival break. This has made the travel organisation decide to add extra flights so that there is still a supply for the strong last-minute demand.

It was already clear in 2022 that the non-European destinations have started a strong recovery after 2 years of absence due to the pandemic. The strong presence of affordable all-in hotels in these destinations clearly meets the demand from the Belgian market to be able to travel with a predetermined budget and at the most attractive price-quality ratio.

Before the carnival break, a much-appreciated winter break for many Belgians, it is already clear that the available capacity of aircraft seats at a number of destinations will not be sufficient to meet demand. After all, since the corona crisis there has also been strong last-minute demand for which TUI wants to safeguard supply. Therefore, for departures during the weekend from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 February and for the return a week later, an extra flight will be added to Tunisia (mainland and Djerba), Morocco (Agadir and Marrakesh), Cape Verde (Sal and Boa Vista) and Egypt (Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada). An extra flight is also being programmed at Malaga, Spain.

There are still enough hotel rooms available at most destinations. Because the carnival break falls during the same week in various European countries, TUI expects the supply to become tight quickly.