TUI flight from Antwerp departs with a considerable delay because Dutchman “forgot an appointment”

A flight departing from Antwerp Airport to Malaga experienced a long delay when a Dutch passenger decided to leave the plane at the last minute.

A passenger on TUIfly flight TB1003 from Antwerp to Malaga on 27 July stated that he had forgotten an appointment, leading to his sudden change of plans just after he boarded the plane (Embraer E195-E2 registered OO-ETA).

The cabin crew became suspicious of the situation and alerted the aviation police. The Dutchman resisted arrest, but after interrogation and search, he was allowed to leave. The police conducted a security sweep of the flight, causing all passengers to deplane and reboard.

Ultimately, the TUI flight departed with a delay of approximately one hour due to the incident. The exact reason behind the passenger’s behaviour remains unclear.