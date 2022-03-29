TUI Belgium: the strong growth in the number of reservations since January continues

LAST-MINUTE RUSH FOR THE EASTER HOLIDAYS

Travel during the 2020 Easter holidays could not take place due to the coronavirus epidemic, just like in 2021 when non-essential travel was prohibited. This year, the Belgian is taking advantage of his newfound freedom and even spending a little more on his Easter holidays. Since the announcement of the sharp drop in the pandemic in mid-January, TUI, the country’s largest tour operator, has noted a significant catch-up movement for Easter. This upward trend continues until today with a peak in last-minute bookings. Nearly one in two holidaymakers (45%) will leave for the sun by plane, 21% will take the car for a getaway close to home, one in five will go skiing (22%) and 12% have chosen a city trip.

The start of the booking season, in November 2021, was difficult for the Easter holidays. The pandemic was a source of uncertainty for many travellers, leading to the postponement of reservations. At the beginning of January, TUI recorded only 30% of the number of reservations for the Easter holidays compared to the same period in 2019, the pre-corona year. In mid-January, the Belgians regained their confidence and the tour operator was finally able to end the month with the same number of reservations as for Easter 2019. In February, it even doubled. And, in March, the numbers are the highest of the entire reservation period. Currently, there is still a slight decline compared to 2019, but the strong wave of last-minute bookings continues. TUI is convinced that the figures for 2019 will be equalled, if not exceeded, and that the occupancy rate of flights will be very high.

As in the past, TUI is the only one to offer a holiday offer departing from six airports: Brussels, Charleroi, Liège, Antwerp, Ostend and Lille. In order to meet the growing demand, the airline TUI fly has increased its flight capacities by deploying additional or larger aircraft for different destinations.

Nearly 50% of holidaymakers will leave by plane in the sun. Half of them chose Spain with the Canary Islands in mind. Other destinations with heat guarantees, such as Egypt, Cape Verde and the Caribbean, are also doing very well. Two-thirds of travellers chose a destination with a minimum of 4 hours of flight to ensure temperatures above 20 degrees.

The Easter holiday is also a privileged period for skiing. High altitude and glacier resorts are the most popular due to their guaranteed snow cover. France is the favourite country, followed by Austria and Switzerland. Going skiing at Easter is also an economical choice. The holidays do not fall at the same time everywhere in Europe and the first week is 40% cheaper than during the last carnival holidays.

For driving holidays, Belgium remains the number one destination. The reservations of the last few weeks mainly concern the coast, a little less the Ardennes. Germany, France and the Netherlands also remain popular.

City trips are making a comeback. The top 5 is made up of popular classics including southern cities, which are sometimes considered too hot during high summer and therefore appreciated in spring. Due to passport requirements, London is still a bit behind pre-Brexit figures. Eastern cities, such as Prague and Budapest, are affected by the geopolitical situation in Ukraine. As for New York, it is more popular than ever and for many, an absolute must after two years of absence.

Belgians will spend an average of €1,323 on their Easter air holiday, €191 or 17% more than in 2019. The average budget allocated is €484 for skiing, €278 for a road trip and €404 for a city trip, i.e. more than that spent in 2019 (respectively: €385, €213 and €349).