TUI Belgium stops taking travellers for holiday packages

Following the opinion of the FPS Foreign Affairs which advises Belgian citizens not to travel abroad, TUI Belgium has decided not to take, until further notice, people who have booked a package trip in their vacation destination.

For holidaymakers currently staying abroad, TUI fly Belgium will continue to operate return flights to Belgium. Each traveller will be informed personally as soon as possible.

Onboard outbound flights, there will, therefore, be no person having booked a package trip. As for customers who have booked only a plane ticket, they can take this flight. However, TUI cannot guarantee that they will then be able to return to the country on the return flight they had booked.

People who wish to return home early from a holiday can do so as long as seats are available on return flights.

Those who have not yet left Belgium will receive a voucher which will allow them to pay for a TUI trip with a later departure date.

These measures apply to all air travel offered by TUI Belgium.

TUI customer service is currently inundated with questions and every effort is made to provide an answer to everyone. A lot of useful information is available at https://www.tui.be/fr/questions