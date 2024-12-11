TUI Belgium sees 18% boost in Summer 2025 bookings thanks to early deals and Black Friday success

TUI Belgium reports a strong start to the summer 2025 booking season, with an 18% increase in reservations compared to last year. Key drivers include a shortened early booking period by many hotels and a highly effective Black Friday campaign.

Highlights:

  • Popular RIU hotels in Spain recorded significant growth, with 25% of summer 2025 capacity booked within the first month.
  • Top destinations remain Spain (36%), Greece (24%), and Turkey (14%), with notable surges in Mexico, Cyprus, and Malta, where bookings have doubled.
  • Early booking incentives, offering discounts up to €500, motivated travellers to secure holidays before promotions end.

With a robust early response, TUI anticipates a successful summer 2025 season.

