TUI Belgium extends cancellations by one week until 17 May

TUI Belgium, together with TUI Airlines Belgium, announced that all trips and flights operated by TUI fly Belgium are cancelled until 17 May included, the airline said in a statement on its website.

The Belgian tour operator decided to cancel trips and flights until 17 May included, to restart on 18 May. This concerns TUI fly Belgium as well. Previously, the flights had already been cancelled until 10 May.

All travellers impacted by the cancellations will receive a voucher offer of value equal to the amount already paid.