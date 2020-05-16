Tour operator TUI Belgium and its airline TUIfly Belgium scrap Miami and 5 European destinations until end October

As a consequence of the corona crisis, TUI Belgium and TUIfly Belgium are adjusting their schedule for this summer season. Six destinations are disappearing from the offer of TUI Holidays and TUIfly until 31 October: Miami (USA), Lourdes (France), Ohrid (North Macedonia, a destination supposed to be launched this summer), Kavala (Greece), Lesbos and Samos (Greece).

Customers whose reservations until the end of October for these destinations are cancelled will receive a TUI / TUIfly “Corona voucher” that they can use for their next holiday booking. They can find more information about this at their travel agent or on the TUI website.

The situation will be re-examined with regard to the winter 2020-2021 season (for which those destinations are not yet bookable).