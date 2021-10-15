The delivery flight of TUIfly Belgium’s latest Boeing 737 MAX runs into technical problems and returns to Boeing Field

TUIfly Belgium expected to get its new Boeing 737 MAX 8 (leased from Aviation Capital Group) at Brussels Airport this Friday 15 October at 10:35 local time (UTC+2), according to the schedule of the delivery flight JAF981F published in our forum two days ago.

Things didn’t go as expected. The scheduled departure time from Seattle Boeing Field (BFI/KBFI) was 14 October at 15:00 PDT (UTC-7). The aircraft, which already got its Belgian registration OO-TMZ, actually took off from Boeing Field at 18:33, three and a half hours beyond schedule. It didn’t fly very far. A few minutes into the flight, the crew called Seattle ATC: “Pan pan pan we have a technical problem“. And 12 minutes later, the crew requested a vector to return to Boeing Field.

The aircraft landed safely at Boeing Field at 19:09. According to some sources, it suffered an electrical stabiliser trim failure. The replay of the flight on Flightradar24 shows that the crew had difficulties maintaining altitude and never reached FL150 requested by ATC, nor were they able to maintain FL130 instructed later to return to BFI.

A new delivery date has not yet been defined.

Thanks to forum member “passenger” for the Seattle ATC audio link