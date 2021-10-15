The delivery flight of TUIfly Belgium’s latest Boeing 737 MAX runs into technical problems and returns to Boeing Field

TUIfly Belgium expected to get its new Boeing 737 MAX 8 (leased from Aviation Capital Group) at Brussels Airport this Friday 15 October at 10:35 local time (UTC+2), according to the schedule of the delivery flight JAF981F published in our forum two days ago.

Things didn’t go as expected. The scheduled departure time from Seattle Boeing Field (BFI/KBFI) was 14 October at 15:00 PDT (UTC-7). The aircraft, which already got its Belgian registration OO-TMZ, actually took off from Boeing Field at 18:33, three and a half hours beyond schedule. It didn’t fly very far. A few minutes into the flight, the crew called Seattle ATC: “Pan pan pan we have a flight control problem“.

The crew requested a block of airspace with a vertical thickness of 4,000ft, centred around the originally cleared altitude of 13,000ft. Twelve minutes later, the crew requested a vector to return to Boeing Field.

The aircraft landed safely at Boeing Field at 19:09. According to some sources, it suffered an electrical stabiliser trim failure.

A new delivery date has not yet been defined. According to our forum, the plane should arrive in Brussels on 16 October at 10:25 (UTC+2)

Thanks to forum member “passenger” for the Seattle ATC audio link and to “modeS” for the technical information.