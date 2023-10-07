TUI fly Belgium temporarily suspends travel to Tel Aviv until 21 October

Tour operator TUI fly Belgium has announced a temporary suspension of travel to Tel Aviv and this until Saturday, 21 October. Tel Aviv is the sole destination for the tour operator in Israel.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” stated spokesperson Sarah Saucin. The move comes in response to the current surge in attacks carried out by the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip.

TUI fly Belgium is actively assessing and following the situation to ensure the security of its travelers, she added.