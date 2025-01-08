Sudden nose gear collapse on parked TUI fly Belgium Boeing 737-700 at Brussels Airport

On Wednesday afternoon, January 8th, the nose gear of a TUI fly Belgium Boeing 737-700 (registered OO-JAR) suddenly collapsed while parked at gate A59 at Brussels Airport.

Maintenance staff noticed the mishap, and immediately informed the Brussels Airport fire department. Spokesperson Piet Demeyere said that during its last flight, a morning rotation from Malaga in Spain, the pilots didn’t notice anything suspicious.

At moment of writing, it is still unclear why the nose gear collapsed, Piet Demeyere added, and said that a thorough investigation has been launched.

The following images appeared on social media: