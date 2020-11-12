A special flight for TUI fly Belgium’s Boeing 787-8 between Belgium and El Salvador

After a difficult trip to the Canary Islands yesterday, a special flight (TB9440) for TUI fly Belgium’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner registered OO-JDL as this morning (12 November), eighty residents of El Salvador voluntarily departed Brussels Airport, Belgium and returned to San Salvador, the capital of their home country.

The asylum application they submitted received a negative answer. They no longer have a residence permit, but an order to leave the territory.

The new Secretary of State Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi explained why he is in favour of voluntary return: “Because it is much more sustainable, they are convinced to build a future in their home country. Voluntary return is also much cheaper than forced return and therefore benefits everyone“.

OO-JDL is expected to return next Saturday as flight TB9441.