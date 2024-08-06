Smoke indication in cargo prompts emergency evacuation TUI Airlines Belgium flight

A TUI Airlines Belgium flight from Heraklion, Crete, had to make an emergency landing at Brussels Airport. This was confirmed by Ihsane Chioua Lekhli, the airport’s spokesperson, to Het Laatste Nieuws. Although Brussels Airport was the planned final destination, an emergency alert towards the end of the flight necessitated the landing.

According to the TUI spokesperson, the aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 (registered OO-TUK) issued a warning about a potential fire in the cargo hold, although no fire or smoke was detected. The fire department was on standby, and the passengers were able to evacuate safely. The plane will now undergo further inspection.

One of the passengers reported to RTL that the landing felt very hard and that panic arose when the announcement was made to evacuate. The passengers had to use the emergency slides to exit the aircraft and are now waiting for further information in a small room at the airport.