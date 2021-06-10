Resumption of flights from Lille to Morocco from June 16 with TUI fly Belgium

TUI fly will serve 7 cities including two new tourist destinations

After the Moroccan foreign ministry recently confirmed that the Kingdom of Morocco will reopen its airports for international travel from June 15, the company TUI fly Belgium announces that it will serve 7 cities in Morocco including 2 new tourist destinations.

Good news for the large Moroccan community of Hauts de France and Belgium, as well as for lovers of the Cherifian kingdom: flights from Lille airport to Morocco resume next week.

Since March 2020, no flight to Morocco has been able to take off from Lille; this will soon be possible again, with several new services departing from Lille airport, thanks to the airline TUI fly. From June 16, the company will offer direct flights to 7 Moroccan cities:

To Casablanca, flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays from June 16

To Nador, flights on Thursdays from June 17, with a second weekly flight on Tuesdays from July 20

To Agadir, flights on Wednesdays and Sundays from June 20

To Marrakech, flights on Thursdays and Sundays from June 20

To Oujda, flights on Thursdays from July 1, with a second weekly flight on Sundays from July 11

Two new routes will also be inaugurated on the occasion of the resumption of flights

To Tangier, flights on Thursdays from June 17

To Fez, flights on Fridays from June 18