Renewed cooperation with Jeunes Restaurateurs: new gourmet menus on board TUI fly Belgium flights

TUI fly Belgium is once again introducing gourmet meals on board its aircraft for passengers in Fly Deluxe (short and medium-haul) and Deluxe (long-haul). These new menus have been prepared in collaboration with world-renowned young chefs from Jeunes Restaurateurs (JRE). The partnership dates back to 2008 but was temporarily suspended due to health measures during the corona crisis.

This winter season, TUI fly Belgium’s Fly Deluxe (short- and medium-haul) and Deluxe (long-haul) customers can once again enjoy gourmet meals on board, prepared by the world-renowned chefs of Jeunes Restaurateurs (JRE). This partnership was also rolled out for VIP Selection, the brand within TUI that serves the luxury segment. As a high-quality part of an exclusive holiday, these travellers enjoy JRE menus in the local restaurants of many hotels.

The new menus offered on board are the result of a close collaboration between two teams, namely the JRE chefs and the chefs of GateGourmet Brussels, TUI’s inflight catering partner. Together with TUI Airline’s Customer, Cabin and Inflight Services department, they ensure that their exquisite menus are also served qualitatively at an altitude of 35,000 feet.

Jill Nye, Director of Customer, Cabin and Inflight Services at TUI Airline: “Now that the Covid-related safety measures have been lifted, we are delighted to be able to offer this culinary experience on board again. TUI Airline is proud to partner with Jeunes Restaurateurs and We look forward to our customers’ feedback on the new menus“.

The chefs at Jeunes Restaurateurs use local and seasonal ingredients. The meals, based on French finesse, will contribute to a more luxurious flying experience. Customers of Fly Deluxe and Deluxe can enjoy this since 1 November and they can choose between a vegetarian, meat or fish dish.

Olivier Bauche, President of JRE Belgium: “The chefs of JRE Belgium are happy that we have resumed the collaboration with TUI, because of how wonderful it is to start or end your holiday with a good meal on board. With the “Inspired by JRE Belgium” dishes, not only are our chefs in the kitchen, but we have created a great collaboration with the catering department of TUI fly.”

At the distant destinations, the meals for the return flight to Brussels are composed and prepared by a local catering partner.