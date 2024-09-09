Record number of bookings in Belgium for autumn holidays: +20%

Belgian travellers are already planning their next getaway, with TUI, the country’s largest tour operator, reporting a 20% increase in autumn holiday bookings compared to last year. This surge is driving an expansion in flight capacity, particularly to popular destinations like Egypt.

After a summer with less sun than expected, many Belgians are seeking a week of sunshine during the autumn break. Egypt, especially Hurghada and Marsa Alam, is nearly fully booked, prompting TUI to add more flights. Other popular destinations include Cape Verde, Turkey, and the Canary Islands, which are also selling out quickly.

The demand for affordable, sun-filled vacations is particularly high this year, as Belgians view autumn as an extra break after their summer, Christmas, or Easter holidays. The trend towards booking earlier, rather than waiting for last-minute deals, has been growing since August, driven by increased competition and demand across Europe.

This shift reflects a broader change in vacation habits, with Belgians opting for shorter summer vacations in favour of more frequent trips throughout the year.