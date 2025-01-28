Precautionary landing of TUI fly Belgium flight at Brussels Airport

TUI fly Belgium flight TB3465 from Brussels to Algiers via Oran (Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered OO-MAX) returned to Brussels as a precaution. During a runway inspection, debris was discovered.

After taking off 30 minutes late, the plane turned back an hour into the flight. “Passengers were instructed to prepare for an emergency landing,” passenger Hamid recalls, describing the situation as “apocalyptic”. He recounted to SudInfo moments of panic, with passengers crying and screaming as a loud noise emanated from the rear of the plane for about 40 minutes.

TUI fly Belgium announced that it had turned back as a precautionary measure so that its aircraft could be inspected by its technicians, who operate from Brussels.

TUI provided hotel accommodations or taxi rides home for affected passengers.