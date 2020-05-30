People with dual Belgian-Moroccan citizenship blocked in Morocco will be repatriated by TUI fly Belgium from 2 June

The Belgo-Moroccans who are stranded in Morocco after two phases of repatriation will finally return to Belgium in June. TUI fly Belgium will operate special flights throughout this month.

The Belgian Embassy in Rabat announced, on May 26, the organisation of new flights in June. TUI fly Belgium will operate those special flights from Casablanca from 2 June. Since many Belgo-Moroccans are in cities in northern Morocco, the embassy says it will “coordinate bus transportation from major cities in the region to the airport,” reports press agency Belga.

In a press release dated May 28, the two platforms created on Facebook to support binationals stranded in Morocco said that “these TUI fly flights will continue throughout June, at the rate of two or three per week, pending the next opening of Morocco’s airspace which we hope for the end of June“.

In all, more than 3,000 binationals joined Belgium in the first two repatriation phases after the Belgian Foreign Ministry negotiated and obtained authorisation to charter special flights.