TUI Fly Belgium passengers stranded at Cuban airport as Boeing 787-8 suffers technical issue

Passengers traveling between Varadero, Cuba and Cancun, Mexico and onward to Brussels, Belgium on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (registered OE-LOE) from TUI Fly Belgium were forced to have a lot of patience yesterday night.

Due to a technical error on the aircraft, passengers waited five hours at the airport of Varadero. One passenger explained to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws that they were left on their own as nobody announced how much the delay would be.

Passengers were provided food and drink vouchers before being transferred to nearby hotels, the airline said.

TUI Fly Belgium’s spokesperson Piet Demeyere acknowledged the technical issue, and confirmed that staff did their utmost to solve the problem. A spare part will now be flown in to repair the stranded Boeing 787-8

The airline will communicate a new departure time once available.