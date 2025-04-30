TUI fly Belgium now offers year-round direct flights between Ostend-Bruges and Hurghada

TUI fly is expanding its services and will now operate year-round direct flights from Ostend-Bruges Airport to Hurghada, the popular and affordable Red Sea resort in Egypt. Until now, Hurghada was only accessible from Ostend during the summer season, from April to October. However, increasing demand, particularly in West Flanders, has led to this structural expansion.

From November through the end of March, a morning flight to Hurghada will depart every Monday. The existing Saturday afternoon flight during the summer season (April to October) will continue as scheduled. The direct flight takes approximately 5.5 hours.

Eric Dumas, CEO of Ostend-Bruges Airport, welcomed the announcement:

“We’re pleased to add Hurghada to our winter offering. Alongside popular Spanish destinations such as Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife, and Gran Canaria, we can now offer an appealing African sun destination during the winter months.”

TUI Belgium also sees strong potential in the route. “Hurghada is rapidly growing in popularity thanks to its reliable sunshine and wide range of four- and five-star hotels—often at an excellent price-quality ratio,” said Arjan Kers, Managing Director at TUI Belgium & the Netherlands.

The extension of the Hurghada route contributes to a 22% increase in winter capacity at Ostend Airport. This growth is also supported by additional flights to Alicante and Malaga.

With this move, TUI fly and Ostend-Bruges Airport are strengthening their collaboration and continuing to respond to the evolving preferences of travellers.

Flights and holiday packages to Hurghada can be booked via www.tuifly.be, www.tui.be, the TUI app, or through an authorised travel agent.