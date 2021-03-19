New route for TUIfly Belgium between Brussels and Suceava, Romania

The vice-president of the Suceava County Council, Niculai Barbă, announced that flights will be operated from the city’s “Stefan cel Mare” airport to Brussels. Niculai Barbă specified that the new destination will be available from April 16, 2021.

“TUIfly, a member of TUI Group, the largest tour operator in the world based in Hanover, Germany, will launch this spring a regular flight from the Belgian capital to Suceava, starting with two frequencies per week. The expected date for starting the operation is April 16, however, this depends on the epidemiological situation existing in the two countries,” said Niculai Barbă.

He pointed out that tickets can be purchased on the company’s website www.tuifly.be. (Aviation24.be checked, but could not find the possibility to book such flights yet).

Niculai Barbă specified that the launch of these flights, but also the fact that new companies operate from Suceava, represents an appreciation of the services offered by the “Ștefan cel Mare” International Airport. “This is how the fruits of the promotion campaigns initiated and coordinated by the president of the Suceava County Council, Gheorghe Flutur, can be seen. But at the same time it must be said that these are also the fruits of the collaboration of the people of Suceava from the Diaspora,” concluded Niculai Barbă.

Source: Monitorul de Suceava