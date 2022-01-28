Morocco reopens air borders on 7 February and TUIfly Belgium resumes its flights from Belgium and France

After the closure of Moroccan airspace on 30 November 2021, TUI fly Belgium was forced to suspend its activities to and from Morocco. Now that the country has announced the reopening of its airspace, TUI fly will resume its flight programme from 8 February after more than two months.

Morocco will again allow flights to land and take off from 7 February. As a result, TUI fly can offer its full programme of 12 routes again from 8 February. Every week, 25 flights depart from the Belgian airports of Brussels, Antwerp and Charleroi to 9 Moroccan destinations: Tangier, Casablanca, Agadir, Rabat, Marrakech, Nador, Tetouan, Oujda and Al Hoceima.

From Brussels:

• Casablanca, once a week, on Wednesdays

• Agadir, twice a week, on Friday and Sunday

• Marrakech, twice a week, on Friday and Sunday

• Tetouan, once a week, on Saturdays

From Antwerp:

• Tangier, twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays

• Nador, three times a week, on Monday, Thursday and Sunday

From Charleroi:

• Tangier, twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays

• Casablanca, three times a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays

• Rabat, twice a week, on Monday and Thursday

• Nador, three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday

• Oujda, three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

• Al Hoceima, once a week, on Thursdays

TUI fly Belgium will also offer, from February 17, its complete programme of 15 routes departing from the French airports of Lille, Paris Orly, Bordeaux and Metz, to 8 Moroccan airports (Fez, Tangier, Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Rabat, Nador and Oujda). Overall, the company will offer 33 weekly frequencies.

From Lille:

• Casablanca, twice a week, Mondays and Thursdays;

• Marrakech, twice a week, Wednesdays and Saturdays;

• Agadir, twice a week, Wednesdays and Saturdays;

• Oujda, twice a week, Wednesdays and Sundays;

• Fez, once a week, on Mondays;

• Nador, once a week, on Tuesdays;

• Tangier, once a week, Mondays.

From Orly:

• Casablanca, five times a week, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays;

• Rabat, three times a week, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays;

• Marrakech, three times a week, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays;

• Agadir, three times a week, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays;

• Oujda, three times a week, Mondays, Fridays and Sundays;

• Nador, twice a week, Thursdays and Saturdays;

From Bordeaux:

• Casablanca, once a week, Thursdays.

From Metz:

• Casablanca, twice a week, Saturdays. once a week, Mondays.